Catalina Capital Group LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,051,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,807,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ANET stock traded down $7.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $356.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,245. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.51 and a 200 day moving average of $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $376.50.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total transaction of $511,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,568,495.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total transaction of $511,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,568,495.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

