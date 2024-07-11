Catalina Capital Group LLC Sells 3,795 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Catalina Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $163.17. The company had a trading volume of 831,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,321. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

