Catalina Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,649 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,455,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,096,000 after acquiring an additional 316,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,849,587 shares of company stock valued at $983,194,872. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,557. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $211.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.