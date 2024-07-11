Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,165 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at $13,958,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.47. 2,151,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,323. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.62.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

