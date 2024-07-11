Catalina Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,223 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 103.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,552,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Accenture by 38.3% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 9.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 685,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,517,000 after buying an additional 60,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.82.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $295.48. 2,282,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,228. The stock has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.25%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

