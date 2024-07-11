Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CITE remained flat at $11.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832. Cartica Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Cartica Acquisition by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 439,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 141,110 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,830,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 420,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 245,507 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.