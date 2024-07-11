Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 399 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.0 %

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,759,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.