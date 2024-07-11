Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $216,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,241,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.61. 487,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,652. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

