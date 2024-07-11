Carson Advisory Inc. Buys 301 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,730.00.

Diageo Stock Up 1.9 %

DEO traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.11. 486,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.32. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $179.78.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

