Cardinal Health, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a research note issued on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $95.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average of $104.19.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.