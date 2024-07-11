Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET) Insider Buys £7,000 in Stock

Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET – Get Free Report) insider James Gerald Leahy bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($8,966.31).

CMET stock opened at GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Thursday. Capital Metals plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of £5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Capital Metals plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral sand resources in Sri Lanka and internationally. It holds interests in the Eastern Minerals project located in the Ampara District of the Eastern Province of Sri Lanka, as well as owns two mineral exploration licenses and two industrial mining licenses in Sri Lanka.

