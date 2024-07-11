Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET) Insider Buys £7,000 in Stock

Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET – Get Free Report) insider James Gerald Leahy bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($8,966.31).
Capital Metals Price Performance
CMET stock opened at GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Thursday. Capital Metals plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of £5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.52.
Capital Metals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Metals
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.