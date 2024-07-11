Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$122.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$121.25.

Shares of CP opened at C$110.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$123.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$108.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.1603293 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

In related news, Director Isabelle Courville sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.80, for a total value of C$498,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total transaction of C$349,155.84. Also, Director Isabelle Courville sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.80, for a total value of C$498,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 148,805 shares of company stock worth $16,305,989 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

