Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 185 ($2.37) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Card Factory in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 154 ($1.97) target price on the stock.

Card Factory stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £335.27 million, a PE ratio of 696.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.99. Card Factory has a one year low of GBX 79.60 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 119.80 ($1.53).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. Card Factory’s payout ratio is currently 3,571.43%.

In related news, insider Darcy Willson Rymer sold 121,319 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £109,187.10 ($139,857.95). In related news, insider Darcy Willson Rymer sold 121,319 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £109,187.10 ($139,857.95). Also, insider Matthias Seeger bought 39,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £37,656.96 ($48,234.87). Insiders own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

