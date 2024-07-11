Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Kinovo (LON:KINO) Price Target to GBX 80

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Kinovo Trading Up 0.8 %

KINO stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.57. Kinovo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70 ($0.90). The firm has a market cap of £42.16 million, a PE ratio of 957.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get Kinovo alerts:

About Kinovo

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.