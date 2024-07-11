Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Kinovo (LON:KINO) Price Target to GBX 80

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Kinovo Trading Up 0.8 %
KINO stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.57. Kinovo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70 ($0.90). The firm has a market cap of £42.16 million, a PE ratio of 957.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.
About Kinovo
