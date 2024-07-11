Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 55,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 112,924 shares.The stock last traded at $17.88 and had previously closed at $17.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLMT

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -242.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.10 million. Analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,698,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 128,693 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $8,312,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.