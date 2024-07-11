Callan Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,174 Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Dyadic International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Dyadic International stock remained flat at $1.37 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,449. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 116.14% and a negative net margin of 347.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

