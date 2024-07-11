C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,531 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $3,075,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $1,240,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Parsons by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 536,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,147,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

NYSE PSN remained flat at $79.40 during trading on Thursday. 89,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.40. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $46.97 and a 52-week high of $85.44.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

