C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 438 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSEP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance
Shares of BSEP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.02. 31,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
