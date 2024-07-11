C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 1,613 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,801,000 after purchasing an additional 393,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,121 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,591 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,083,000 after purchasing an additional 70,939 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.09. 41,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,790. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $21.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

