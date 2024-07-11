C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $304,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 127,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.59. 843,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $99.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

