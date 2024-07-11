Brokerages Set Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target at C$43.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POW shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$39.62 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$32.33 and a 12 month high of C$40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 90.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88. The stock has a market cap of C$23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.47.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.03. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5839161 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 54.88%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

