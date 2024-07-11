Brokerages Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Target Price at $82.06

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,106 shares of company stock worth $2,246,386 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,385,000 after buying an additional 590,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,229,000 after acquiring an additional 369,317 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,647,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,174,000 after purchasing an additional 150,414 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,118,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,946,000 after purchasing an additional 56,442 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,625,000 after purchasing an additional 377,019 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $90.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

