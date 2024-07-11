Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the June 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Brera Stock Down 2.7 %
BREA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. Brera has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.00.
