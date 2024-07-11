Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.85

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$94.85 and last traded at C$94.17, with a volume of 89028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBD.B. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.40.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.68.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total transaction of C$4,273,941.42. In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,979. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

