BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.18

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.18 and last traded at $50.12, with a volume of 96895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
