BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.18

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.18 and last traded at $50.12, with a volume of 96895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEAR. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 58,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

