Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Volume Reaches $20,373.66 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and $20,373.66 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00083542 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00023283 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010564 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001726 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

