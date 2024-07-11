Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Sells C$189,609.00 in Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total value of C$189,609.00.

BIR stock opened at C$6.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$8.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of C$163.30 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0911973 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

BIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.53.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

