Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 3401674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

