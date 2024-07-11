Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the June 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 621,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beneficient Price Performance

NASDAQ BENFW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 112,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,592. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

