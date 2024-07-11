Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the June 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 621,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Beneficient Price Performance
NASDAQ BENFW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 112,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,592. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
About Beneficient
