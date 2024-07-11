Barclays Trims Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Target Price to $10.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 28.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of NAVI opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. Navient has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, analysts predict that Navient will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Navient by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Navient by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Navient by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 133,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Navient by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 31,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

