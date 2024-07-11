Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.41.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $326.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Bank of America by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

