Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.8% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 62,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 229.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC remained flat at $41.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,159,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,143,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.