Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($3.84) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 294 ($3.77) target price on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.
Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Performance
Baltic Classifieds Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Baltic Classifieds Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Baltic Classifieds Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.
Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile
Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.
