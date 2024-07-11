Baird R W Upgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Strong-Buy

Baird R W upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DPZ. Argus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $531.66.

DPZ opened at $477.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.11. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

