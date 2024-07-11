B. Riley Boosts IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $30.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMAX. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.86.

IMAX stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.84 million, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in IMAX by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter worth $210,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

