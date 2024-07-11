Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Eight Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$26.00. The company traded as high as C$15.87 and last traded at C$15.88, with a volume of 394985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.06.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AYA. Raymond James increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In related news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total transaction of C$78,664.48. In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total transaction of C$277,701.50. Also, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 5,263 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total transaction of C$78,664.48. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,113 shares of company stock worth $399,686. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,590.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.18.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of C$6.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.0954451 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aya Gold & Silver



Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

