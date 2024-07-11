Axie Infinity Price Tops $5.33 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $5.33 or 0.00009284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $786.90 million and approximately $24.92 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012446 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,415.82 or 1.00054039 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012011 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00070334 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,700,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,683,889.62302464 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.40564794 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $26,599,379.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.