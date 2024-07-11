Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 88 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,251,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,156,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $677.65. 2,647,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $646.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $594.86. The firm has a market cap of $292.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

