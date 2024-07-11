Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 2,190 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.68. 22,108,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,898,250. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

