Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,683,000 after purchasing an additional 271,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,448,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,715,000 after purchasing an additional 112,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 748,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,503,000 after buying an additional 89,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $248.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Argus lowered their target price on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

