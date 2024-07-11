Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFXT. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Enerflex by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 20,393,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454,383 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,384,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after buying an additional 1,464,300 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,186,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 471,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFXT stock remained flat at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 109,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,810. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $656.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.01. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.87%.

EFXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Acumen Capital upgraded shares of Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

