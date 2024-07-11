Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $566,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 896,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,850,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 19.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,535. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $91.15.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

