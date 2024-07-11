Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $7.13 on Wednesday, hitting $344.22. 3,262,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,186. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.58 and a 200 day moving average of $352.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

