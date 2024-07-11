Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.32. The stock had a trading volume of 237,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day moving average of $115.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $121.20.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

