Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 406 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 38.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,179,000 after purchasing an additional 276,446 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Paychex by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,598,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,022,000 after buying an additional 182,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.97. 2,368,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.51. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

