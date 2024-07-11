Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 774.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 396.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 636,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 80.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

