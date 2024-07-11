Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.79.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Avantor by 2,003.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Avantor by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Avantor by 565.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avantor has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

