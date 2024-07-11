Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $133.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $107.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average of $114.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $89.25 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 3.7% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Autoliv by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 62.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

