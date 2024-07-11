Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.64. 1,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 381,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUNA. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Auna in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Auna in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price objective for the company.

Get Auna alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Auna

Auna Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.12 million. Analysts predict that Auna SA will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Auna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Auna during the first quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auna in the first quarter worth $1,410,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Auna in the first quarter valued at $3,461,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Auna during the 1st quarter valued at $6,899,000.

Auna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.