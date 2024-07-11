ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Short Interest Update

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the June 15th total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ASLN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.36. 5,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,884. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.40. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $25.44.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($10.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.44) by ($4.88). Equities research analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASLN

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises eblasakimab (ASLAN004), a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is under Phase 2 developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and farudodstat (ASLAN003), an orally active, potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase currently under Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.